US Fed sells $8.64 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday sold $8.64 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from August 2012 through February 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $104.624 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.