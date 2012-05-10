US Fed sells $8.636 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday sold $8.636 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from October 2013 through January 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $45.952 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.