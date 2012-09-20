US Fed sells $7.799 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday sold on the open market $7.799 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing June 2015 through August 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted a total of $35.588 billion of Treasuries for the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.