Fed sells $1.09 bln of TIPS maturing 4/2014 thru 1/2016

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday sold on the open market $1.09 billion of U.S. Treasuries inflation-protected securities maturing April 2014 through January 2016, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted bids for a total of $6.786 billion of TIPS for the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program , which extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.