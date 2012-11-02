Fed sells $7.67 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday sold on the open market $7.67 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing February 2013 through April 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted bids for a total of $50.28 billion of Treasuries for the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program , which extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.