Fed sells $7.67 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold on the open market $7.67 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing May 2014 through April 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted bids for a total of $45.605 billion of Treasuries for the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program , which extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.