NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday sold on the open market $7.22 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing July through November 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted bids for a total of $28.167 billion of Treasuries in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program, which extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.