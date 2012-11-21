Fed sells $7.67 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold on the open market $7.67 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing November 2015 through January 2016, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted bids for a total of $43.283 billion of Treasuries in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program, which extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.