December 3, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Fed sells $7.828 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday sold on the open market $7.828 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing December 2015 through January 2016, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted bids for a total of $34.033 billion of Treasuries in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program, which extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

