Fed sells $7.593 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday sold on the open market $7.593 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing November 2013 through February 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted bids for a total of $82.619 billion of Treasuries in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program, which extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.