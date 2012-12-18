FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed sells $7.6 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries
December 18, 2012

Fed sells $7.6 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold on the open market $7.6 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing June 2015 through November 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted bids for a total of $40.247 billion of Treasuries, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program, which extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Earlier on Tuesday, as part of Twist, the Fed bought $1.698 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through November 2042.

