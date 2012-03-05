FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Fed sells $1.33 bln of shorter-dated TIPS
March 5, 2012

US Fed sells $1.33 bln of shorter-dated TIPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday sold on the open market $1.33 billion of Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing July 2012 through January 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $7.227 billion of TIPS were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

