US Fed sells $8.63 bln of shorter-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday sold on the open market $8.63 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2014 through May 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $49.821 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.