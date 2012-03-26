FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Fed sells $8.621 bln Treasuries
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 6 years

US Fed sells $8.621 bln Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday sold $8.621 billion in Treasuries maturing February 15, 2013 through July 31, 2013.

A total of $80.029 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.(Reporting by Ellen Freilich)

