US Fed sells $1.26 bln of TIPS
April 9, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 6 years ago

US Fed sells $1.26 bln of TIPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday sold $1.26 billion of Treasury inflation protected securities with maturities ranging from July 2012 through January 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $5.921 billion of TIPS were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

