U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.14 pct
August 6, 2015

U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for a third day on Wednesday, according to Federal Reserve data.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.10 percent to 0.3125 percent on Wednesday, compared with a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent on Tuesday, Fed data released on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

