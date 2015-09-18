FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fed funds rate held at 0.14 pct after FOMC
September 18, 2015

U.S. fed funds rate held at 0.14 pct after FOMC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for a 12th day on Thursday after the Federal Reserve left its policy rate near zero, according to Federal Reserve data.

The U.S. central bank acknowledged global risks and recent market turmoil in its decision to keep the fed funds rate in a zero to 0.25 percent range. It left the door open to raise rates later this year.

The average or effective fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.31 percent, compared with Wednesday’s range of 0.07 percent to 0.38 percent, Fed data showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

