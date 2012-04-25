Traders keep bets on mid-2014 Fed rate hike

CHICAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - Traders kept bets the Federal Reserve will not raise U.S. interest rates for at least two years, after the U.S. central bank left unchanged its guidance that it will likely keep rates near zero until late 2014.

Futures on the federal funds rate - the rate at which banks lend to each other overnight and the Fed’s traditional monetary policy lever - held on to slight losses after the Fed released its statement at the close of a two-day policy meeting.

Before the announcement, traders were betting rate hikes will start with Fed’s April 2014 meeting.