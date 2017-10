LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Any pooling of liability in the banking system through a euro zone wide deposit insurance scheme would be viewed as a positive by Fitch, the ratings agency told Reuters on Tuesday.

“It would be encouraging. We expect further means to bring EMU together and this counts as one,” said Doug Renwick, senior director in Fitch’s sovereign group.

“Any pooling of potential costs from the crisis is going to be beneficial.”