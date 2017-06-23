By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, June 23
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion
from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data
from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday,
reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as
bears battled with the bulls.
Globally equities attracted just $500 million in the week to
Wednesday as the heavy outflows from U.S. stocks offset $2.1
billion of inflows to emerging markets and $1.1 billion of
inflows to European stocks.
Bonds attracted $5 billion globally, with $3.3 billion
injected into investment grade bonds, $1.1 billion into high
yield and $1.9 billion into emerging market debt funds.
While BAML said "irrational sentiment" was confined to tech
stocks, corporate bonds and emerging debt, it is sticking with
its view that an Icarus-style climb will be followed by a Humpty
Dumpty-like fall in the autumn.
The S&P 500 has climbed to record highs this week
with tech stocks rebounding from recent declines,
helped by Amazon buying upscale grocer Whole Foods
Market.
Inflows to tech funds in 2017 are growing at their fastest
annualised rate in 15 years - equivalent to 21 percent of assets
under management, the bank's analysts noted.
But some investors are getting cold feet, with $200 million
pulled from tech funds in the week to Wednesday, BAML data
showed, the first tech outflows in 16 weeks.
BAML cited several signs of Wall Street excess, not least
the fact that Facebook's market cap now exceeds the market cap
of MSCI India.
The bank also highlighted a record high global issuance of
high yield bonds, whilst Argentina has just issued a 100-year
bond. This is a country "that has spent 33 percent
of the past 200 years in default and has defaulted three times
in the past 23 years," BAML said.
In another classic late-cycle signal, global investors are
long eurozone equities, it added, with the bank's June fund
manager survey showing the third largest overweight on record.
"Central banks, the reason behind high asset prices and low
volatility are now in a desperate dilemma," BAML said.
"(It's) politically unacceptable for a bubble on Wall
Street, but central banks will be tightening into deflation; the
inflection point for volatility is upon us and we recommend
investors buy volatility."
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Toby Davis)