FX broker Alpari halts ruble trading
December 16, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

FX broker Alpari halts ruble trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Retail currency broker Alpari halted trading in rubles on Tuesday as the Russian currency continued to tumble despite a dramatic hike in official interest rates.

The halt was “due to absent liquidity trading,” Alpari said in a statement on its website. Other retail brokers also ceased trading rubles.

The ruble fell by up to 25 percent despite Moscow’s raising of official interest rates to 17 percent from 11.5 percent overnight. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

