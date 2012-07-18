Euro hits record low versus Australian dollar

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - The euro hit a record low against the Australian dollar on Wednesday after traders reacted to a media report that German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she could not be sure the European project would work.

Although Merkel went on to say she was optimistic the project would succeed, a repetition of her usual line on the topic, the single currency came under broad selling pressure.

The euro fell to A$1.1881 according to Thomson Reuters data, the lowest level since it was introduced.