TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar fell one percent against the U.S. dollar on Monday as investors shunned risk assets over worries that resource exporters such as Australia will be severely affected by a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Aussie dollar fell to as low as $0.7250, near the six-year low of $0.7217 hit earlier this month. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Paul Tait)