NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The dollar hit session highs against the euro on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank is prepared to take further action to boost a slowing economy but offered few details.

The euro fell to session lows versus the dollar at $1.2223 and was last at $1.2228, down 0.4 percent.

Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to offer additional monetary support to the U.S. economy, but gave no specific measures.