FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. dollar falls further vs euro, yen on Bernanke remarks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 9:02 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. dollar falls further vs euro, yen on Bernanke remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to session lows against the euro and yen in late New York trade on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy is needed for the foreseeable future.

The euro rose to a session peak of $1.2983, according to Reuters data, on Bernanke’s comments. It was last up 1.5 percent on the day at $1.2965.

The dollar slid 1.6 percent on the day to 99.65 yen, after hitting a session low of 99.41 yen.

Bernanke, speaking at a conference sponsored by the National Bureau of Economic Research, also said inflation is low and U.S. fiscal policy is quite restrictive. He also said the Fed is somewhat optimistic on its outlook for the U.S. economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.