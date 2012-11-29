FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro turns negative vs dlr after Boehner comment on fiscal cliff
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Euro turns negative vs dlr after Boehner comment on fiscal cliff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The euro briefly turned negative against the dollar, falling to New York session lows after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday there has been no substantive progress in U.S. budget talks over the last two weeks.

Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, also said U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner had no new substantive plan for finding a “fiscal cliff” deal.

The euro fell as low as $1.2945, the lowest level hit in New York and turning negative on the day, after Boehner’s remarks. It was last at $1.2955, flat from levels late on Wednesday.

