TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The yen jumped on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan eased policy, largely in line with expectations, by increasing its asset purchase scheme by 11 trillion yen ($138 billion), including 1 trillion yen in risk assets such as ETFs.

The dollar fell to 79.33 yen, falling below an important support at its 200-day moving average of 79.52 yen.