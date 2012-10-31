FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil trade minister says gov't wants real at 2 per dollar
October 31, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

Brazil trade minister says gov't wants real at 2 per dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is focused on keeping the country’s foreign exchange rate at the current level of 2 reais per U.S. dollar, Development, Industry and Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Wednesday.

Brazil’s government has intervened several times in foreign exchange markets this year to stop its currency, the real , from appreciating. Brazil’s Finance Minister Guido Mantega said last month the government would take all necessary steps to protect local exporters from a stronger currency.

At 1:09 p.m. (1509 GMT), the real traded at 2.0303 per U.S. dollar, 0.03 percent down from Tuesday’s close.

