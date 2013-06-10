FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar pares gains vs yen, euro after Fed Bullard remarks
June 10, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - The dollar on Monday sharply pared gains versus the Japanese yen and euro after a top Federal Reserve official said low U.S. inflation means the Fed can stick to an aggressive bond buying campaign if it decides that is warranted.

“Labor market conditions have improved since last summer, suggesting the Committee could slow the pace of purchases, but surprisingly low inflation readings may mean the Committee can maintain its aggressive program over a longer time frame,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in prepared remarks.

Bullard is a voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year.

The dollar last traded at 98.96 yen, up 1.5 percent on the day, but down from a session high of 99.28 struck earlier after news that Standard & Poor’s upgraded the credit outlook for the U.S. government.

The dollar last traded at $1.3200, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. It has been trading below that price level before the news.

