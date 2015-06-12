GRAPHIC-Euro's correlation with 10-yr Bund yields tightest in two years

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The driver behind a rise in the euro from 12-year lows against the dollar in recent months has been a surge in German 10-year Bund yields, which has outweighed concern over a possible Greek default.

Reuters graphics show the correlation between the 10-year Bund yield and the euro/dollar exchange rate is close to its highest since February 2013.

That marks a return to the dominant trend of the last decade. The two years until early 2015, when the relationship between them was sharply negative, stands out as anomalous.

link.reuters.com/hax84w

The 10-year Bund yield topped 1 percent this week, a far cry from the negative rates many were predicting in mid-April, when it touched 0.05 percent. At that time, the euro was trading around $1.07, not far from a 12-year low of $1.0475 struck on March 16.

On Friday, the euro was at $1.12, after reaching a three-week high of $1.1387 on Wednesday, when Bund yields hit 1.05 percent, and on track for its second straight week of gains.

And since Bund yields have risen faster than 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, the gap between the two narrowed to its lowest since early February earlier this week. That made the dollar less attractive for investors chasing higher yields.

With the gap narrowing, currency traders say they follow Bund yield movements and bond market volatility like never before.

“It is true that the 10-year Bund yield has been the prime mover for the euro/dollar in the near term,” said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.

“We think as Bunds consolidate around 1 percent, the focus will gradually shift to the Federal Reserve. As markets price in a rate hike in September and then again in December, we will see U.S. yields tick up, especially the shorter end of the curve.”

Exchange rates are more often influenced by the shorter end of the bond curve, which tends to reflect interest rate expectations. For example, dollar/yen trade is dominated by the yield gap between two-year Japanese government bonds and and Treasuries.

But the combination of asset purchases by the European Central Bank and uncertainty over when the Fed will start to raise rates, given a first-quarter slowdown in the United States, has driven investors to focus on the longer end.

Also, analysts said many investors have used the surge in 10-year German yields as an excuse to trim large bets against the single currency made when the ECB launched its 1 trillion- euro quantitative easing programme in March. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King)