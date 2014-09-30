FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar index pares gains after U.S. home price data
September 30, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

FOREX-Dollar index pares gains after U.S. home price data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The dollar index briefly trimmed its earlier gains on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected home price data in July from Case-Shiller raised doubts about the U.S. economy and whether the Federal Reserve might delay increasing interest rates.

The gauge of the greenback versus a basket of six major currencies fell as low as 86.035 before bouncing back up to 86.078, up 0.57 percent from late on Monday.

The Case-Shiller and Standard & Poor’s composite index of home prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas rose 0.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in July, short of the 1.1 percent forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon

