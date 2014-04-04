Specs lift US dollar bets in latest week - CFTC, Reuters

April 4 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs rising for the first time in two months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $3.26 billion in the week ended April 1, from $1.24 billion the previous week. Prior to the latest week, net longs on the greenback have declined for seven straight weeks. A round of fairly positive U.S. economic data has helped bolster sentiment on the dollar and has kept the prospect of the Federal Reserve's reduction of bond purchases intact. Overall, investors have maintained net long positions on the dollar for 22 consecutive weeks. The last time speculators were short the greenback was in late October 2013. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 01Apr2014 week Prior week Long 22,162 17,600 Short 110,800 86,487 Net -88,638 -68,887 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros 01Apr2014 week Prior week Long 101,849 106,914 Short 68,611 67,280 Net 33,238 39,634 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 01Apr2014 week Prior week Long 75,969 66,751 Short 42,397 37,027 Net 33,572 29,724 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 01Apr2014 week Prior week Long 24,800 25,037 Short 10,569 10,218 Net 14,231 14,819 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 01Apr2014 week Prior week Long 27,549 40,441 Short 64,543 73,656 Net -36,994 -33,215 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 01Apr2014 week Prior week Long 35,398 24,387 Short 40,278 44,914 Net -4,880 -20,527 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 01Apr2014 week Prior week Long 49,893 22,769 Short 28,109 24,423 Net 21,784 -1,654 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 01Apr2014 week Prior week Long 25,765 26,243 Short 7,285 8,030 Net 18,480 18,213 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)