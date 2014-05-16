FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators turn bullish on US dollar; longs highest since March 11-CFTC
May 16, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators turn bullish on US dollar; longs highest since March 11-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Speculators turned bullish on the U.S.
dollar in the latest week, with net longs climbing to the
highest in more than two months, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position was $4.51
billion as of the week ended May 13, from short contracts
totalling $2.03 billion the previous week. This week's long
position came after 4 straight weeks of shorts.
    The most notable change in positioning was in the euro.
Speculators turned net short the euro to 2,175 contracts, from
longs of 32,551.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         13May2014 week         Prior week
 Long             17,471            20,381
 Short            82,178            81,109
 Net             -64,707           -60,728
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         13May2014 week         Prior week
 Long             84,383           110,673
 Short            86,558            78,122
 Net              -2,175            32,551
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         13May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             71,168           83,794
 Short            39,413           43,148
 Net              31,755           40,646
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         13May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             16,951           25,102
 Short            10,145           11,918
 Net               6,806           13,184
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         13May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             26,986           28,044
 Short            53,023           59,644
 Net             -26,037          -31,600
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         13May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             50,147           44,805
 Short            33,020           36,168
 Net              17,127            8,637
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
