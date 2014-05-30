FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Specs lift US dollar bets to highest since mid-March -CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
May 30, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Specs lift US dollar bets to highest since mid-March -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Speculators increased bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest since around
mid-March, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position was $7.44
billion in the week ended May 27, up from net longs of $4.67
billion the previous week. This was the third straight week that
investors raised their long dollar positioning.
    Short-term investors increased short positioning on the euro
to 16,633 contracts from 9,220 a week ago as the market braced
for further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank
that could weaken Europe's common currency.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         27May2014 week         Prior week
 Long             16,999            18,681
 Short            76,035            72,468
 Net             -59,036           -53,787
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         27May2014 week         Prior week
 Long             70,753            75,013
 Short            87,386            84,233
 Net             -16,633            -9,220
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         27May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             78,438           80,009
 Short            43,134           46,919
 Net              35,304           33,090
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         27May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             11,559           17,387
 Short            15,431           12,368
 Net              -3,872            5,019
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         27May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             32,581           26,500
 Short            54,391           53,034
 Net             -21,810          -26,534
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         27May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             52,071           50,130
 Short            36,223           30,668
 Net              15,848           19,462
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         27May2014 week        Prior week
 Long            101,808           92,730
 Short            18,507           15,464
 Net              83,301           77,266
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         27May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             22,034           22,486
 Short             4,090            4,892
 Net              17,944           17,594
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
