Specs raise net U.S. dollar longs to highest since March -CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

Specs raise net U.S. dollar longs to highest since March -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Speculators lifted bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest in three months,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position was $11.39
billion in the week ended June 3, from $7.44 billion the
previous week.
    This week's long dollar position was the highest since the
week of March 4. Speculators have been net long dollars for a
fourth consecutive week, data show.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    Short-term investors more than doubled their net short
position in the euro to 33,025 contracts in an anticipation of
the European Central Bank's stimulus measures. The ECB did
launch a series of easing steps on Thursday and could increase
more negative bets on the euro.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         03Jun2014 week         Prior week
 Long             12,578            16,999
 Short            86,796            76,035
 Net             -74,218           -59,036
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         03Jun2014 week         Prior week
 Long             57,109            70,753
 Short            90,134            87,386
 Net             -33,025           -16,633
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         03Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             79,476           78,438
 Short            44,502           43,134
 Net              34,974           35,304
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         03Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             11,907           11,559
 Short            13,919           15,431
 Net              -2,012           -3,872
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         03Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             32,519           32,581
 Short            55,250           54,391
 Net             -22,731          -21,810
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         03Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             56,811           52,071
 Short            35,284           36,223
 Net              21,527           15,848
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         03Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long            105,666          101,808
 Short            19,650           18,507
 Net              86,016           83,301
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         03Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             22,400           22,034
 Short             4,869            4,090
 Net              17,531           17,944
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli
