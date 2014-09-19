FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. dollar net longs little changed from last week-CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 8:02 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. dollar net longs little changed from last week-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Speculators' bets favoring the U.S.
dollar were flat in the latest week, with buying of the
greenback slowing after hitting 15-month highs two weeks ago,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position edged slightly
lower to $31.42 billion in the week ended Sept. 16, from $31.63
billion the previous week. 
    Many market participants believed that the dollar rally,
which has seen the greenback's index post 10 straight weeks of
gains, was due for a pullback. 
    Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities in
Toronto said there is a 10-year trendline coming up at 85 on the
dollar index, which is serving as solid resistance level. 
    In late trading, the dollar index was up 0.5 percent at
84.732.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Net shorts on the euro further slipped in the latest week to
137,149 contracts in the latest week from 157,505 contracts
previously. 
    Net shorts on the Japanese yen also fell to 83,182
contracts, from 100,673 contracts the previous week.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         16Sep2014 week         Prior week
 Long             37,617            17,280
 Short           120,799           117,953
 Net             -83,182          -100,673
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         16Sep2014 week         Prior week
 Long             79,552            59,376
 Short           216,701           216,881
 Net            -137,149          -157,505
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         16Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             55,617           81,330
 Short            62,198           54,603
 Net              -6,581           26,727
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         16Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             12,889            9,856
 Short            24,285           23,681
 Net             -11,396          -13,825
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         16Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             37,347           33,400
 Short            29,803           21,770
 Net               7,544           11,630
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         16Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             55,588           73,321
 Short            33,448           32,092
 Net              22,140           41,229
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         16Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             69,430           71,021
 Short            47,384           32,503
 Net              22,046           38,518
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         16Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,814           14,369
 Short             8,694            4,847
 Net               1,120            9,522
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.