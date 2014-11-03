FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators raise bullish U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC
November 3, 2014

Speculators raise bullish U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Speculators increased bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed last Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position grew to $42.39
billion in the week ended Oct. 28, from $41.20 billion the
previous week. It was the fourth straight week that U.S. dollar
longs have touched at least $40 billion, reflecting broad
optimism for the greenback among short-term speculators.
    Last week, the Federal Reserve ended its asset purchase
program and acknowledged the U.S. economy's growing strength.
That further bolstered the dollar's upbeat outlook. On the year,
the dollar index has risen nearly nine percent.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Speculators further added to euro shorts, which totaled
165,707 contracts, from 159,371 the previous week. Net euro
short contracts last week were the largest since July 2012.
Fears about deflation in Europe have driven investors to sell
the euro, which has lost nine percent of its value against the
dollar so far this year.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         28Oct2014 week         Prior week
 Long             23,883            26,634
 Short            91,282            98,372
 Net             -67,399           -71,738
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         28Oct2014 week         Prior week
 Long             59,054            60,188
 Short           224,761           219,559
 Net            -165,707          -159,371
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         28Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             40,718           36,567
 Short            46,965           41,052
 Net              -6,247           -4,485
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         28Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long              6,887            7,643
 Short            27,170           25,505
 Net             -20,283          -17,862
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         28Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             26,093           28,837
 Short            47,498           50,371
 Net             -21,405          -21,534
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         28Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             17,446           13,951
 Short            51,297           45,460
 Net             -33,851          -31,509
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         28Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             26,832           30,087
 Short            53,675           51,211
 Net             -26,843          -21,124
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         28Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,506            8,526
 Short            12,404           10,858
 Net              -3,898           -2,332
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
