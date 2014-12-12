FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Specs trim dollar longs to lowest since late Oct -CFTC, Reuters
December 12, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Specs trim dollar longs to lowest since late Oct -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Speculators further pared their
net long U.S. dollar position in the latest week to the smallest
in roughly six weeks, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slid by more
than $5 billion to $42.19 billion in the week ended Dec. 9, from
$47.38 billion the previous week. This was the smallest net long
position on the greenback since late October.
    That said, this was the 10th straight week that U.S. dollar
longs have touched at least $40 billion, which suggest continued
positive sentiment on the U.S. currency. 
    This week also saw a sharp pullback from a strong dollar
rally the last several months, and reflected investors
consolidating gains going into the last two weeks of the year.
The dollar index closed this week on a negative note,
posting its largest weekly loss in eight months.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position
is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         09Dec2014 week         Prior week
 Long             38,067            41,530
 Short           142,203           152,690
 Net            -104,136          -111,160
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         09Dec2014 week         Prior week
 Long             58,306            57,272
 Short           195,218           216,551
 Net            -136,912          -159,279
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         09Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             37,695           38,556
 Short            61,297           69,570
 Net             -23,602          -31,014
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         09Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,971            8,628
 Short            31,068           31,550
 Net             -22,097          -22,922
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         09Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             33,406           28,533
 Short            47,768           46,922
 Net             -14,362          -18,389
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         09Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             17,378           13,565
 Short            62,391           54,675
 Net             -45,013          -41,110
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         09Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             32,116           30,210
 Short            80,710           73,214
 Net             -48,594          -43,004
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         09Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,786            9,272
 Short            12,081           10,952
 Net              -2,295           -1,680
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

