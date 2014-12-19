FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Specs trim dollar longs to lowest since Sept -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Speculators further pared their
net long U.S. dollar position in the latest week to the smallest
level in three months, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slid by more
than $7 billion to $34.64 billion in the week ended Dec. 16,
from $42.19 billion the previous week. This was the smallest net
long position on the greenback since late September.
    This was also the largest decline in net dollar longs since
week of March 21.
    This snapped a 10-week streak that U.S. dollar longs have
touched at least $40 billion. 
    The dollar had retreated from its earlier rally as investors
booked gains ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting
and last days of 2014. 
    The dollar index closed up 0.4 percent on Friday,
bringing its weekly gain to 1.4 percent which was on track for
its strongest single-week increase since early November 2013.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net $9.336 billion dollar long
         16Dec2014 week         Prior week
 Long             45,652            38,067
 Short           132,579           142,203
 Net             -86,927          -104,136
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net $19.806 billion dollar long
         16Dec2014 week         Prior week
 Long             56,179            58,306
 Short           182,834           195,218
 Net            -126,655          -136,912
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net $1.432 billion dollar long
         16Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             37,861           37,695
 Short            52,413           61,297
 Net             -14,552          -23,602
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net $0.476 billion dollar long
         16Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             18,905            8,971
 Short            22,560           31,068
 Net              -3,655          -22,097
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net $1.35 billion dollar long
         16Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             32,397           33,406
 Short            48,091           47,768
 Net             -15,694          -14,362
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net $2.815 billion dollar long 
         16Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             26,786           17,378
 Short            61,039           62,391
 Net             -34,253          -45,013
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net $1.789 billion dollar long
         16Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             25,843           32,116
 Short            78,599           80,710
 Net             -52,756          -48,594
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net $0.05 billion dollar long 
         16Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,865            9,786
 Short            10,504           12,081
 Net                -639           -2,295
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
