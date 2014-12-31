FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators raise dollar longs in latest week -CFTC
#Market News
December 31, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators raise dollar longs in latest week -CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Speculators renewed their net
long U.S. dollar position in the last week from their the
smallest level in three months in the prior week, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released late Tuesday
showed.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose by more
than $5 billion to $39.85 billion in the week ended Dec. 23,
from $34.64 billion the previous week. 
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value
against the yen, euro and four other currencies, is on track to
rack up a 12 percent gain for 2014, its biggest annual increase
since 2005. 
    The biggest weekly increases in net long dollar bets came
against the euro and the Swiss franc, rising $2.498 billion and
$1.656 billion respectively.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $9.711 billion net dollar long
         23Dec2014 week         Prior week
 Long             29,021            45,652
 Short           122,763           132,579
 Net             -93,742           -86,927
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $22.304 billion net dollar long
         23Dec2014 week         Prior week
 Long             40,690            56,179
 Short           187,294           182,834
 Net            -146,604          -126,655
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $1.478 billion net dollar long
         23Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             36,615           37,861
 Short            51,848           52,413
 Net             -15,233          -14,552
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $2.132 billion net dollar long
         23Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long              6,514           18,905
 Short            23,360           22,560
 Net             -16,846           -3,655
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $1.049 billion net dollar long
         23Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             33,904           32,397
 Short            46,091           48,091
 Net             -12,187          -15,694
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $3.179 billion net dollar long
         23Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             26,180           26,786
 Short            65,416           61,039
 Net             -39,236          -34,253
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $2.147 billion net dollar long
         23Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             17,311           25,843
 Short            80,681           78,599
 Net             -63,370          -52,756
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.109 billion net dollar long
         23Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,786            9,865
 Short            11,194           10,504
 Net              -1,408             -639
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
