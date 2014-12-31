Speculators raise dollar longs in latest week -CFTC

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Speculators renewed their net long U.S. dollar position in the last week from their the smallest level in three months in the prior week, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released late Tuesday showed. The value of the dollar's net long position rose by more than $5 billion to $39.85 billion in the week ended Dec. 23, from $34.64 billion the previous week. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value against the yen, euro and four other currencies, is on track to rack up a 12 percent gain for 2014, its biggest annual increase since 2005. The biggest weekly increases in net long dollar bets came against the euro and the Swiss franc, rising $2.498 billion and $1.656 billion respectively. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $9.711 billion net dollar long 23Dec2014 week Prior week Long 29,021 45,652 Short 122,763 132,579 Net -93,742 -86,927 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $22.304 billion net dollar long 23Dec2014 week Prior week Long 40,690 56,179 Short 187,294 182,834 Net -146,604 -126,655 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $1.478 billion net dollar long 23Dec2014 week Prior week Long 36,615 37,861 Short 51,848 52,413 Net -15,233 -14,552 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.132 billion net dollar long 23Dec2014 week Prior week Long 6,514 18,905 Short 23,360 22,560 Net -16,846 -3,655 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $1.049 billion net dollar long 23Dec2014 week Prior week Long 33,904 32,397 Short 46,091 48,091 Net -12,187 -15,694 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $3.179 billion net dollar long 23Dec2014 week Prior week Long 26,180 26,786 Short 65,416 61,039 Net -39,236 -34,253 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $2.147 billion net dollar long 23Dec2014 week Prior week Long 17,311 25,843 Short 80,681 78,599 Net -63,370 -52,756 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.109 billion net dollar long 23Dec2014 week Prior week Long 9,786 9,865 Short 11,194 10,504 Net -1,408 -639 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)