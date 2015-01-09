FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
-Speculators raise US dollar net longs to highest in 6 weeks-, CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

-Speculators raise US dollar net longs to highest in 6 weeks-, CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets
in favor of the U.S. dollar this week to their highest since
early December, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $44.23
billion in the week ended Jan. 6, from $41.71 billion the
previous week. That was the highest long dollar position since
Dec. 2.
    Dollar longs also rose for a third straight week.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Investors have resumed buying the greenback after a pullback
the last two weeks of 2014. A solid jobs report for December
should keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates
this year.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         06Jan2015 week         Prior week
 Long             33,160            28,836
 Short           123,243           125,155
 Net             -90,083           -96,319
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         06Jan2015 week         Prior week
 Long             46,016            43,202
 Short           207,056           195,421
 Net            -161,040          -152,219
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         06Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             39,156           35,072
 Short            64,726           54,374
 Net             -25,570          -19,302
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         06Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long              5,547            8,851
 Short            29,718           25,396
 Net             -24,171          -16,545
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         06Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             31,275           32,726
 Short            48,362           46,759
 Net             -17,087          -14,033
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         06Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             16,981           24,646
 Short            65,633           65,343
 Net             -48,652          -40,697
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         06Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             18,667           15,878
 Short            83,118           79,683
 Net             -64,451          -63,805
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         06Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long              9,865            8,236
 Short            10,772           10,082
 Net                -907           -1,846
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.