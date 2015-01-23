FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators trim long US dollar bets, euro shorts surge-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Speculators slightly trimmed bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, and bolstered net shorts on the euro to their largest level in two-and-a-half years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position inched lower to $46.22 billion in the week ended Jan. 20, from $46.96 billion the previous week. Despite the slight decline, net long dollars have hit at least $40 billion for a fourth straight week.

Net euro shorts were 180,730 contracts, equivalent to $26.1 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)

