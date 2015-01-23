FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators cut long US dollar bets, euro shorts surge -CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators cut long US dollar bets, euro shorts surge -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details on Swiss franc net shorts and table)
    NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Speculators slightly trimmed
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, and
bolstered net shorts on the euro to their largest level in 2
-1/2 years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position inched lower to
$46.22 billion in the week ended Jan. 20, from $46.96 billion
the previous week. Despite the slight decline, net long dollars
have hit at least $40 billion for a fourth straight week.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Net euro shorts were 180,730 contracts, equivalent to $26.1
billion. That was the largest net short on the euro since June
2012.
    Investors had been selling the euro in the last few weeks as
they positioned for the start of the European Central Bank's
quantitative easing, which it finally announced on Thursday. The
ECB plan called for the purchase of 60 billion euros in euro
zone bond purchases.
    Another big mover were Swiss franc net shorts - slashed by
more than half to 9,809 contracts or equivalent to $1.4 billion.
That was the smallest net short since the week of Dec. 21.
    The decline in franc net shorts was a reaction to the Swiss
National Bank's removal of the three-year old cap on the
currency last week.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $8.196 billion
         20Jan2015 week         Prior week
 Long             26,525            25,872
 Short           104,411           120,497
 Net             -77,886           -94,625
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$26.091 billion
         20Jan2015 week         Prior week
 Long             52,047            50,858
 Short           232,777           218,709
 Net            -180,730          -167,851
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.326 billion
         20Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             35,319           41,920
 Short            81,027           79,060
 Net             -45,708          -37,140
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.401 billion
         20Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long              8,226            4,922
 Short            18,035           31,366
 Net              -9,809          -26,444
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$2.401 billion
         20Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             24,238           27,599
 Short            53,318           48,778
 Net             -29,080          -21,179
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$3.805 billion 
         20Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long              9,828           14,778
 Short            56,408           60,143
 Net             -46,580          -45,365
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.578 billion
         20Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             19,017           17,305
 Short            65,280           71,600
 Net             -46,263          -54,295
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.139 billion 
         20Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             10,941            8,396
 Short            12,758           10,172
 Net              -1,817           -1,776
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese
and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
