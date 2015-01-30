FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Net U.S. dollar longs fall for 2nd week, euro shorts rise -CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Net U.S. dollar longs fall for 2nd week, euro shorts rise -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, and propelled net shorts on the euro to their largest level since June 2012, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position slipped to $44.28 billion in the week ended Jan. 27, from $46.22 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs declined for a second consecutive week.

That said, this was the fifth straight week that net long dollars have hit at least $40 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

