Speculators lift US dollar longs; euro net shorts rise again-CFTC
February 6, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators lift US dollar longs; euro net shorts rise again-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Speculators increased bets in favor of the
U.S. dollar in the latest week and pushed net shorts on the euro
to their largest since June 2012, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position expanded to
$45.82 billion in the week ended Feb. 3, from $44.28 billion the
 previous week. This was the sixth straight week that net long
dollars have hit at least $40 billion.
    Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, totaled 196,309,
equivalent to $26.28 billion, from 184,745 the previous week.
This week was the largest short bet on the euro in about 2-1/2
years.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
$6.335 billion
         03Feb2015 week         Prior week
 Long             25,586            26,526
 Short            85,157            91,184
 Net             -59,571           -64,658
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$26.282 billion
         03Feb2015 week         Prior week
 Long             47,719            50,489
 Short           244,028           235,234
 Net            -196,309          -184,745
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.019 billion
         03Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             36,220           38,649
 Short            78,618           83,989
 Net             -42,398          -45,340
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$0.724 billion
         03Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long              8,383            8,841
 Short            13,733           16,214
 Net              -5,350           -7,373
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$2.201 billion
         03Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             24,553           28,914
 Short            51,874           52,877
 Net             -27,321          -23,963
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$4.375 billion 
         03Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             15,969           16,079
 Short            72,128           65,022
 Net             -56,159          -48,943
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.646 billion
         03Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             23,599           26,739
 Short            71,836           71,312
 Net             -48,237          -44,573
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.272 billion 
         03Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             10,537           11,908
 Short            15,034           15,567
 Net              -4,497           -3,659
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Christian
Plumb)

