Speculators pare U.S. dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators pare U.S. dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed bets favoring the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, while investors reduced net
shorts on the euro, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$44.51 billion in the week ended Feb. 10, from $45.82 billion
the previous week. Still, this was the seventh straight week
dollar net longs have hit at least $40 billion.
    Net euro short contracts fell to 194,641, equivalent to
about $27.5 billion, from 196,309 contracts the previous week.
Last week's short euro bet was the largest in about 2-1/2 years.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
 Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $6.335 billion
         10Feb2015 week         Prior week
 Long             25,884            25,586
 Short            81,008            85,157
 Net             -55,124           -59,571
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$28.168 billion
         10Feb2015 week         Prior week
 Long             47,217            47,719
 Short           241,858           244,028
 Net            -194,641          -196,309
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.019 billion
         10Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             36,798           36,220
 Short            75,401           78,618
 Net             -38,603          -42,398
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$0.724 billion
         10Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long              5,771            8,383
 Short            11,257           13,733
 Net              -5,486           -5,350
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$2.201 billion
         10Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             21,176           24,553
 Short            54,509           51,874
 Net             -33,333          -27,321
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$4.375 billion 
         10Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             12,517           15,969
 Short            65,699           72,128
 Net             -53,182          -56,159
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.646 billion
         10Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             25,691           23,599
 Short            74,926           71,836
 Net             -49,235          -48,237
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.331 billion 
         10Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long              9,272           10,537
 Short            15,472           15,034
 Net              -6,200           -4,497
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
