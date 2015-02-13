Speculators pare U.S. dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed bets favoring the U.S. dollar in the latest week, while investors reduced net shorts on the euro, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $44.51 billion in the week ended Feb. 10, from $45.82 billion the previous week. Still, this was the seventh straight week dollar net longs have hit at least $40 billion. Net euro short contracts fell to 194,641, equivalent to about $27.5 billion, from 196,309 contracts the previous week. Last week's short euro bet was the largest in about 2-1/2 years. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $6.335 billion 10Feb2015 week Prior week Long 25,884 25,586 Short 81,008 85,157 Net -55,124 -59,571 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $28.168 billion 10Feb2015 week Prior week Long 47,217 47,719 Short 241,858 244,028 Net -194,641 -196,309 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.019 billion 10Feb2015 week Prior week Long 36,798 36,220 Short 75,401 78,618 Net -38,603 -42,398 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.724 billion 10Feb2015 week Prior week Long 5,771 8,383 Short 11,257 13,733 Net -5,486 -5,350 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.201 billion 10Feb2015 week Prior week Long 21,176 24,553 Short 54,509 51,874 Net -33,333 -27,321 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $4.375 billion 10Feb2015 week Prior week Long 12,517 15,969 Short 65,699 72,128 Net -53,182 -56,159 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.646 billion 10Feb2015 week Prior week Long 25,691 23,599 Short 74,926 71,836 Net -49,235 -48,237 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.331 billion 10Feb2015 week Prior week Long 9,272 10,537 Short 15,472 15,034 Net -6,200 -4,497 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)