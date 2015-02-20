U.S. dollar net longs shrink to smallest since late December -CFTC, Reuters

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Speculators further reduced bets favoring the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their lowest level in seven weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $42.04 billion in the week ended Feb. 17, from $44.51 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs declined for a second straight week. Still, this was the eight straight week that dollar net longs have hit at least $40 billion. Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, continued to fall, notching 185,582 contracts, from 194,641 previously. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $5.77 billion 17Feb2015 week Prior week Long 31,269 25,884 Short 80,360 81,008 Net -49,091 -55,124 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $27.539 billion 17Feb2015 week Prior week Long 47,175 47,217 Short 232,757 241,858 Net -185,582 -194,641 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $3.68 billion 17Feb2015 week Prior week Long 42,999 36,798 Short 71,797 75,401 Net -28,798 -38,603 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.74 billion 17Feb2015 week Prior week Long 4,740 5,771 Short 10,784 11,257 Net -6,044 -5,486 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.648 billion 17Feb2015 week Prior week Long 19,998 21,176 Short 52,840 54,509 Net -32,842 -33,333 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $4.132 billion 17Feb2015 week Prior week Long 17,230 12,517 Short 71,061 65,699 Net -53,831 -53,182 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.646 billion 17Feb2015 week Prior week Long 28,873 25,691 Short 74,318 74,926 Net -45,445 -49,235 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.459 billion 17Feb2015 week Prior week Long 10,021 9,272 Short 15,774 15,472 Net -5,753 -6,200 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)