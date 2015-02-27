U.S. dollar longs fall to lowest in over 2 months -CFTC, Reuters

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Speculators further trimmed bets favoring the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their lowest in more than two months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $40.81 billion in the week ended Feb. 24, from $42.04 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs declined for a third straight week.

That said, this was still the ninth straight week that dollar longs have hit at least $40 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)