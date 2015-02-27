FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar longs slide to two-month low - CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar longs slide to two-month low - CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds table, details)
    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Speculators further trimmed bets favoring
the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their lowest in more than
two months,  according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $40.81
billion in the week ended Feb. 24, from $42.04 billion the
previous week. Net dollar longs declined for a third straight
week.
    That said, this was still the ninth straight week that
dollar longs have hit at least $40 billion.
    A round of mixed U.S. economic data has somewhat dimmed
optimism on the U.S. dollar, with market participants further
pushing out expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate
hike to later this year instead of mid-year.
    Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, continued to fall,
notching 177,736 contracts in the latest week, from 185,582
previously.
    The Swiss franc net short position also contracted to 5,085
contracts, the smallest net short since mid-December. 
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         24Feb2015 week         Prior week
 Long             31,611            31,269
 Short            79,123            80,360
 Net             -47,512           -49,091
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         24Feb2015 week         Prior week
 Long             45,511            47,175
 Short           223,247           232,757
 Net            -177,736          -185,582
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         24Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             46,741           42,999
 Short            68,611           71,797
 Net             -21,870          -28,798
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         24Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long              5,228            4,740
 Short            10,313           10,784
 Net              -5,085           -6,044
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         24Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             22,423           19,998
 Short            58,668           52,840
 Net             -36,245          -32,842
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         24Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             15,597           17,230
 Short            78,751           71,061
 Net             -63,154          -53,831
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         24Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             34,105           28,873
 Short            82,449           74,318
 Net             -48,344          -45,445
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         24Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             11,107           10,021
 Short            15,437           15,774
 Net              -4,330           -5,753
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

