FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. dollar net longs flat to slightly higher in latest week-CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. dollar net longs flat to slightly higher in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Positive bets on the U.S. dollar were little changed in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position was $40.85 billion in the week ended March 3, from $40.81 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs edged higher after three straight weeks of declines.

This was the 10th consecutive week that dollar longs have hit at least $40 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.